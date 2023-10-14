Home States Telangana

DSC exam to fill 5,089 teacher posts postponed

As many as 80,000 registrations have been received for the DSC examination. The deadline for paying the registration fee of Rs 1,000 is October 20.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The School Education Department on Friday decided to postpone the District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment examinations as it clashed with the Telangana Assembly elections. The DSC exam for filling 5,089 teacher posts has been postponed and the revised schedule will be released soon, said A Sridevasena, director of School Education.

As many as 80,000 registrations have been received for the DSC examination. The deadline for paying the registration fee of Rs 1,000 is October 20. Besides this, the State government has given approval for engineering graduates with relevant subjects and a BEd degree in the concerned methodology to participate in the DSC examination for the positions of School Assistant in Mathematics and Physical Science.

It is worth noting that some candidates had requested the department to postpone the exam, particularly since a significant portion of the aspirants reside in rural areas and did not want to miss the opportunity to vote in the elections.

