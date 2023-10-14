KTR, Harish says Bengaluru cash was for Congress poll expenses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that Rs 8 crore from Bengaluru has already reached the Kodangal Assembly segment where it will be spent for the election of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. In an informal chat with reporters here on Friday, Rama Rao referred to the Rs 42 crore in cash seized by I-T sleuths in Karnataka.“Already Rs 8 crore has reached Kodangal and the remaining Rs 42 crore was seized by I-T sleuths,” he alleged. Rama Rao added that the Congress was trying to purchase votes like commodities in an open market.

In Medak, Finance Minister T Harish Rao alleged that the previous BJP government in Karnataka used to take 40 per cent commission and the Congress government there now takes 50 per cent as commission.“The currency seized by I-T sleuths was meant for the Congress’ election expenses in Telangana. The Congress plans to spend around Rs 1,500 crore to buy votes,” Harish alleged. He said that the I-T sleuths found the cash in the residence of one Ambikapati, whose wife was earlier a Congress corporator. “Ambikapathi is said to be very close to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar,” Harish alleged.

