Officials raid belt shops in Telangana after excise chief’s transfer

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: After the Election Commission ordered the transfer of Excise Commissioner Mushraff Ali Faruqui, the staff, who got panicky, increased raids on the belt shops, seized 666 litres of liquor, and filed 101 cases, listing 102 persons as accused, in the district. Though there has been a phenomenal growth in the number of belt shops in the district during the last few years, no attention was ever paid. Even kirana shops sold liquor and provided makeshift bars.

The belt shop owners managed to escape the law by greasing the palms of the officials of both police and excise departments. In one mandal in Adilabad district, about 50 belt shops used to operate out of villages. These shop owners purchased liquor from licensed shops in towns and sold it in villages at a premium price.

Approximately, the police and excise department officials used to collect Rs 40,000 to Rs 5,000 from the belt shop owners. The liquor shop owners resorted to selling the liquor to belt shop owners as they were unable to make money more than what they had spent on obtaining a license.

As the government was getting revenue, it kept quiet though the sale of liquor from an unauthorised shop was illegal. After the model code of conduct came into force, the police and excise staff began cracking the whip. Raids took place in Echoda, Khanapur, Bazarathnoor, Adilabad, Bela, and Adilabad Rural villages in Mancherial and Asifabad-Kumrambheem districts.

