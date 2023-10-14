Poll expenses: GHMC rate card for candidates is out

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are a contesting candidate in the upcoming Assembly election, take a look at the following rates for food items that you may provide to the workers you hire for your campaign. These are the rates that would be used for calculating the election expenses incurred by the contesting candidates.

For instance, the GHMC fixed Rs 5 and Rs 10 for small and big cup of hot tea, Rs 6 and Rs 12 for small and big coffee cups, water packet (Rs 1), water bottle 200 ml (Rs 6), water bottle 500 ml (Rs 10), water bottle one litre (Rs 20), pulihora 300 grams (Rs 40), vegetable biryani 750 grams (Rs 115), chicken biryani 750 grams (Rs 170), egg biryani, 750 grams (Rs 135), mutton biryani 750 grams (Rs 180), full Meals with chicken curry (Rs 125), full meals with mutton curry (Rs 150), veg meals (Rs 80), veg fried rice (Rs 90) idly four pieces (Rs 20), wada four pieces (Rs 20), alu samosa (Rs 10) and Irani small samosa (Rs 3).

The election authorities of the GHCM came out with the rates as the candidates would be hiring workers for the campaign and taking care of their needs. The candidates would have provided food to their workers including refreshments, lunch, and dinners. Whenever he provides these food items, his election expenditure budget would include expenditure at the rate of these rates. The GHMC will also release a list of over 100 items shortly informing that every material used as part of the candidate’s campaign will have a price for the facilities used.

The GHMC has announced prices for tiffins, snacks and other food items, kanduvas, daily rental of vehicles, drivers, banners, flexi, wallpapers, function halls, advertisement on bus shelters, metro pillars, flyovers, stickers affixed to the backs of autos, garlands and other items. Officials sources said that a meeting with recognised political parties was held and a rate chart was shared with them item-wise which is likely to be used during the election campaign by the contesting candidates and political parties.

The GHMC has called for suggestions and objections from the representatives of the political parties for the rate cards. They said that there is a marginal increase in rates compared to previous GHMC elections held in 2020 and Lok Sabha polls held in 2019. The increase in prices is based on inflation keeping in view the rising prices of fuel and campaign material. In some items, the prices remained the same.

