Ponnala Lakshmaiah leaves Congress reeling with shock exit

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major jolt to the Telangana Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, senior leader and former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah submitted his resignation from the party to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday. Understandably, Lakshmaiah’s exit has created a stir within the party as well as political circles in the State.

The former minister, who was elected as an MLA from Jangaon in the past and was expecting to contest from the same constituency, expressed his disappointment as former MLA Kommuri Prathap Reddy emerged as the front-runner in the race for the ticket. Lakshmaiah said that he was disappointed and disheartened by the party’s decision not to allocate a ticket to him.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Lakshmaiah levelled serious allegations against both State and national leadership. He claimed that despite serving the party for nearly 45 years, including three terms as an MLA, 12 years as a minister, and a stint as the president of the APCC in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he had not received the respect he deserved in the last two years. He cited a lack of patience to continue in a party that insulted him.

Lakshmaiah praised the BRS for accommodating OBC and MBC (Most Backward Class) leaders in key positions while accusing the Congress leadership of not paying attention to the BC community’s concerns. When asked about joining the BRS, Laskhmaiah stated that there was no such decision at the moment.

Ponnala’s followers likely to join BRS on Oct 16

Soon after Lakshmaiah dropped a bombshell by resigning from Congress, rumours began floating thick and fast that his followers and close associates may join the BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during a public meeting on October 16. Lakshmaiah’s resignation has put immense pressure on Congress, as BC leaders who have been associated with him for four decades are upset with the party leadership at both the State and national levels.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In a major jolt to the Telangana Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, senior leader and former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah submitted his resignation from the party to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday. Understandably, Lakshmaiah’s exit has created a stir within the party as well as political circles in the State. The former minister, who was elected as an MLA from Jangaon in the past and was expecting to contest from the same constituency, expressed his disappointment as former MLA Kommuri Prathap Reddy emerged as the front-runner in the race for the ticket. Lakshmaiah said that he was disappointed and disheartened by the party’s decision not to allocate a ticket to him. Addressing a press conference at his residence, Lakshmaiah levelled serious allegations against both State and national leadership. He claimed that despite serving the party for nearly 45 years, including three terms as an MLA, 12 years as a minister, and a stint as the president of the APCC in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he had not received the respect he deserved in the last two years. He cited a lack of patience to continue in a party that insulted him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Lakshmaiah praised the BRS for accommodating OBC and MBC (Most Backward Class) leaders in key positions while accusing the Congress leadership of not paying attention to the BC community’s concerns. When asked about joining the BRS, Laskhmaiah stated that there was no such decision at the moment. Ponnala’s followers likely to join BRS on Oct 16 Soon after Lakshmaiah dropped a bombshell by resigning from Congress, rumours began floating thick and fast that his followers and close associates may join the BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during a public meeting on October 16. Lakshmaiah’s resignation has put immense pressure on Congress, as BC leaders who have been associated with him for four decades are upset with the party leadership at both the State and national levels. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp