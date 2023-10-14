Rising demand for medical seats makes Belarus an option

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Quality education paired with affordability has attracted many Indian students to opt for medical courses in government universities of the Republic of Belarus. University representatives revealed that out of the 100 students admitted to Gomel State Medical University, almost 60 were from South Indian states, with a notable majority coming from Telangana.

The representatives indicated that out of the 2,000 available seats in the university, 300 are allocated for international students coming from 35 different countries. Presently, there are nearly 1,200 Indian students actively enrolled in MBBS and MD programmes offered entirely in English across four government Belarusian universities.

The number of students taking the NEET UG exam is steadily rising, while the available seats remain limited. Additionally, private institutions charge exorbitant fees, reaching up to 12 lakhs per annum for B Category and C Category seats. Studying in Belarus can be an alternative.

Speaking to TNIE, K M Puneet Srinivas Naidu, a final-year student said that the education there is different from India as 8-10 students from foreign countries will be put in one group with one teacher paying full attention.

Another final-year student, B Aravind, said that, unlike India, there are no cadavers to practise on. Due to the language barrier, it becomes difficult for foreign students to treat patients. Mostly, the students have to restrict themselves in observing their teachers treating patients and ask doubts if in need, he said.

“The Ukraine border is just 100 to 150 kms away from us. However, we were absolutely safe. The Indian Embassy was very helpful. In Covid also special flights were arranged for the students,” Aravind added. When students were suffering during these crisis situations due to lack of money, the university even provided food which is otherwise the student’s responsibility, he added.

V Rajaram, who serves as the official representative of the University, highlighted that despite an increase in the number of medical seats in India, the trend of students opting to study abroad is on the rise.

He pointed out that the current disparity between the number of NEET aspirants and available seats is quite significant. With the impending introduction of the National Exit Exam (NExT), the landscape is poised to change.

