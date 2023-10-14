Sandeep Shandilya’s selection as Hyderabad police chief was on expected lines

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The appointment of Sandeep Shandilya, director of RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA), as Hyderabad Police Commissioner has been expected by some in the police department. While the exact reasons for Shandilya’s selection have not been disclosed, he is a fair and transparent officer, according to his subordinates. In contrast, CV Anand faced several allegations, including alleged negligence and laxity in ensuring free and fair elections, leading to his transfer.

One notable incident was the MLAs’ poaching case, handled by the SIT and headed by Anand, in which the name of BJP national general secretary BL Santosh cropped up. Anand also faced scrutiny over transfers of inspectors and SIs, which were allegedly influenced by local political leaders. Rumours suggest that the IPS Association criticised the placement of non-cadre officers as district SPs, resulting in the transfer of many IPS officers who were originally stationed in the city to districts.

Some question whether Anand was the right fit to manage elections, given his strengths in administration but alleged shortcomings in management and execution. This may have contributed to his transfer, in addition to the complaints received by the Election Commission, a section in the department says.

Meanwhile, DCP Joel Davis and DCP Sai Chaitanya will serve as in-charge officers for South West and East Zones, respectively, following the reassignment of Rupesh and Kiran Khare to districts. The question of who will be selected for these crucial zones at the DCP level remains open.

