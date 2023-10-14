Home States Telangana

Seven accused held in murder of HC lawyer couple granted bail

The lawyer couple was brutally murdered in broad daylight on February 17, 2021, at Kalvacharla on Peddapalli-Manthani highway.

Published: 14th October 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bail, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The accused held in the sensational murder case of two high court lawyers, Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife PV Nagamani, were granted bail by the Manthani court on Friday. The two among the seven held for the murder of the couple are recognised as Kunta Srinivas (Accused no.1) and Akkapaka Kumar (Accused no.2).

The lawyer couple was brutally murdered in broad daylight on February 17, 2021, at Kalvacharla on Peddapalli -  Manthani highway. The victims were laid on the road and hacked to death while returning back after a court case at Manthani. The accused were arrested and were lodged in jail for about two and half years. All the accused gradually got bails and on Friday, the two prime accused got bail.

In the past, the seven accused, Kunta Srinivas, Tulisegari Srinivas Shivanandula Chiranjeevi, Akkapaka Kumar, Udara Lachaiah, Veldi Vaman Rao and Kapu Anil were lodged at Warangal Central Jail as undertrials after police arrested them and produced them before Manthani court. After the jail was demolished, inmates were shifted to different prisons, including the seven being shifted to Cherlapally jail in Hyderabad. Currently, all the accused are out on bail.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Nagamani Gattu Vaman RaoManthani court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp