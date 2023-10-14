Seven accused held in murder of HC lawyer couple granted bail

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The accused held in the sensational murder case of two high court lawyers, Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife PV Nagamani, were granted bail by the Manthani court on Friday. The two among the seven held for the murder of the couple are recognised as Kunta Srinivas (Accused no.1) and Akkapaka Kumar (Accused no.2).

The lawyer couple was brutally murdered in broad daylight on February 17, 2021, at Kalvacharla on Peddapalli - Manthani highway. The victims were laid on the road and hacked to death while returning back after a court case at Manthani. The accused were arrested and were lodged in jail for about two and half years. All the accused gradually got bails and on Friday, the two prime accused got bail.

In the past, the seven accused, Kunta Srinivas, Tulisegari Srinivas Shivanandula Chiranjeevi, Akkapaka Kumar, Udara Lachaiah, Veldi Vaman Rao and Kapu Anil were lodged at Warangal Central Jail as undertrials after police arrested them and produced them before Manthani court. After the jail was demolished, inmates were shifted to different prisons, including the seven being shifted to Cherlapally jail in Hyderabad. Currently, all the accused are out on bail.

