Suicide by student preparing for Group I exam triggers protest in Telangana

She allegedly took the step as she was unable to get a job. Protesters said she was upset over the repeated cancellation of the exams.

Published: 14th October 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Protestors outside a hostel in Ashok Nagar where a woman died by suicide on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A student from Warangal who came to the city to attend coaching classes for competitive exams hanged herself to death in her hostel room at Chikkadapally.  Soon after the news of 23-year-old M Pravallika’s suicide broke, hundreds of students gathered outside the hostel at Ashok Nagar, accusing the government of failing to provide jobs to unemployed youth.

Pravallika was living in Brindavan Girls Hostel in Ashok Nagar. She joined a coaching centre to prepare for the Group I exam. She allegedly took the step as she was unable to get a job. Protesters said she was upset over the repeated cancellation of the exams.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

