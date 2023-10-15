After KTR’s invite, Ponnala Lakshmaiah set to join BRS in KCR’s presence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah is set to join the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday at a public meeting in Jangaon Assembly constituency from where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a public meeting.

BRS working president and IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, accompanied by MLA Danam Nagender, MLC Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy, senior leader Dasoju Sravan and others, visited Lakshmaiah at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills on Saturday and invited him to join the party.

Senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah interacts with IT Minister KT Rama Rao at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

During the meeting, discussions took place regarding Lakshmaiah’s entry into the BRS. Rama Rao later told the media that Lakshmaiah would meet BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday and make an official announcement about his decision. Rama Rao noted that the former minister had been invited to join the party as per the instructions of KCR.

Rama Rao made it clear that Lakshmaiah would be accorded an honourable and respected position within the party. He also alleged that A Revanth Reddy lacked respect for senior leaders and condemned the words used by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president against the BC leader.

Lakshmaiah confirmed that he had been invited by Rama Rao to join the BRS. He mentioned his intention to meet the BRS supremo and subsequently announced his decision regarding joining the ruling party.

The BC leader strongly criticised Revanth’s remarks against him and questioned his electoral performance and ability to unite the party with senior leaders.

