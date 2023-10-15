BJP’s first list of candidates to be delayed

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the BJP’s central election committee (CEC) is set to hold a meeting to shortlist contenders for the upcoming Assembly elections in five States, it is highly unlikely that the panel will be selecting candidates for Telangana soon.

According to party sources, this is because the committee is finalising candidates for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh first. Sources told TNIE that the party’s State president G Kishan Reddy along with other senior leaders are expected to attend the committee’s meeting to provide any clarifications. As Kishan Reddy is not expected to go to New Delhi till October 17, party leaders say that the release of a first list containing 38 names, which was expected to be released on October 16, could be delayed.

Presently the screening committee is working on the candidates, and after the exercise, it will recommend names to the CEC. Those desiring to contest from Lok Sabha segments in 2024 will also have to prove their worth in the upcoming polls, sources said.

The first list of candidates will come from constituencies where there is consensus regarding candidates. “In addition to the extensive consultations by the party’s central and state leaders, we will take into consideration the results of surveys and the prospects of candidates before shortlisting the candidates,” a senior leader said.

