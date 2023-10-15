Close aides leave A Revanth Reddy, look for greener pastures

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s one-time supporters are leaving his company in search of greener pastures in other parties, which is casting a long shadow on the prospects of the grand old party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

At a time when the PCC leadership needs everyone’s support, the departure of leaders comes as a disturbing development for the party cadres. The parting of ways with the PCC president by his supporters including Malreddy Ram Reddy, Ragidi Laxma Reddy, Singireddy Somasekhar Reddy, DCC president Rohin Reddy and former minister G Chinna Reddy is causing disquiet in the party.

In Hyderabad’s Uppal, leaders including Ragidi Laxma and Somasekhar, who worked for the party as well as for Revanth when he fought the election for Lok Sabha from Malkajgiri, are disillusioned. They are worried about their future if they continue to stay in the party where Revanth appears to be having no time for them.

Somasekhar has already announced his resignation from the party and is likely to contest or move to another party, which might dent the Congress’ image in Uppal. His wife Sirisha is a corporator from AS Rao Nagar.

Ragidi Laxma who has been loyal to the party is not very hopeful about his future in the Congress with Revanth not caring for him much. Both leaders said they have no objection if one of them is given the Uppal ticket, but neither of them was reportedly considered.

In LB Nagar, senior leader Malreddy Ram Reddy, who is also one of the members of Revanth’s group, is upset with the latest developments in the constituency after former MP Madhu Yashki applied for the Assembly ticket from the constituency. Three days ago, BRS leader from LB Nagar, Rammohan Goud, also joined the party.

The two developments have ruffled him as he had spent money and time on Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi’s meetings and other programmes in the constituency in anticipation of allotment of a ticket. Ram Reddy is already aware of the fact that he might be given a gentle brush-off, he is already examining the options available to him, said sources.

In Khairatabad, DCC president Dr Robin Reddy, who is Revanth’s close associate, is moving away from him after the TPCC president began encouraging corporator Vijaya Reddy.

Revanth backs Azharuddin, leaves Vishnu in the lurch

Robin Reddy is trying hard to get the ticket through the party’s old guard. He missed out on getting the ticket in the last minute in the last election also.

In Jubilee Hills, former MLA P Vishnuvardhan Reddy’s prospects of getting a party ticket have come under a cloud with the party leadership promoting former MP and former Indian cricket team captain Md Azharuddin.

The party leadership is also using Vijaya Reddy, his sister, to checkmate him, invoking the ‘one family, one ticket rule.’

In Sanathnagar, a major problem has come to the fore with new entrant Kota Neelima touring the constituency, expecting the ticket for the seat. This is worrying Marri Aditya Reddy, who has set eyes on the constituency. He is the grandson of former chief minister late M Chenna Reddy.

In Serilingampally, the leadership is allegedly encouraging M Raghunath Yadav who joined the party recently along with Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. But the old guard is opposing Raghunath Yadav’s candidature.

In Malkajgiri, DCC president and aspirant Nandikanti Sridhar who spent his entire time for Revanth Reddy’s election in Lok Sabha and also remained loyal to the party, resigned and joined the BRS after the party welcomed MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, offering him ticket for the seat.

