Congress close to finalising tie-up with Left, Telangana Jana Samithi

The Congress is learnt to have decided to give two seats to each party while keeping in view the winnability of its alliance partners.

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command is working to finalise a tie-up with the INDIA bloc constituents — the Left parties — to take on the BRS and BJP in Telangana Assembly elections. While a formal alliance is yet to be sealed, it is increasingly evident that the Congress and Left parties are close to a tie-up, unless there is a last-minute hitch regarding seat sharing. 

The Left parties are pressing the Congress to give them five seats each, while the Telangana Jana Samithi has sought seven to eight seats. 

The Congress is learnt to have decided to give two seats to each party while keeping in view the winnability of its alliance partners. An announcement is likely on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said: “They (Congress) are offering two seats each to CPI and CPM. The negotiations are ongoing, and they will convene tomorrow to determine the specific constituencies that will be allocated to the communist parties.” 

Prof Kodandaram also confirmed that the talks are on. Although the seat distribution remains to be determined, speculation is rife that the CPM is likely to be offered two seats, tentatively identified as Miryalaguda and Chennur, while the CPI is expected to secure Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam as part of the alliance.

