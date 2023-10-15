Home States Telangana

Congress to release first list of 58 candidates on Sunday, tickets for rest of seats within 3 days

The grand old party is looking to release the list containing names in constituencies where there are no disputes as a few leaders have already abandoned the party. 

Published: 15th October 2023

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress will be releasing its first list comprising 58 names for the upcoming Assembly elections on Sunday. As the party is currently in talks with CPI and CPM, it will not be announcing its candidates in segments that are under consideration.

On Saturday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal held a meeting with prominent leaders of the party in the State and decided on the contesting candidates.

Later in the day, while speaking to the media, State Screening Committee chairman Muralidharan said that they will release the first list with 58 names. 

He added that they would release the remaining lists in the next two or three days. He also said that they have made winnability the first criterion and loyalty to the party the second while also ensuring social justice in giving tickets.

Although the party has cleared candidates for more than 72 Assembly constituencies, it is exercising caution in announcing the tickets. It is likely that the party will provide tickets to incumbent MLAs and MPs. 

THAKRE TO LEAD TALKS WITH DISGRUNTLED ASPIRANTS 
The grand old party has also set up a committee, headed by AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, to reach out and assuage the concerns of aspirants who were either denied a ticket

