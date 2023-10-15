Home States Telangana

Fifteen protestors detained after ruckus unfolds at Hyderabad's Miyapur metro station

One such person who felt uncomfortable with the protest in Metro tried to soothe the ground but failed to get any positive outcome. 

Miyapur metro station

Representational image of Miyapur metro station (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fifteen protesters were detained after the TDP followers took up a protest titled ‘Let’s Metro for CBN’ from Miyapur to LB Nagar Metro Station on Saturday. 

The one-of-a-kind protest was carried out by travelling in Metro wearing black apparel. Protesters gathered at Miyapur metro station wearing black and made their way to regular commuters or the general commuters. 

The commuter suffering stated that he is also from Andhra Pradesh and tried saying that the protests for the leader should be done in the right location and is not suitable in Hyderabad but none paid heed to him. 
Meanwhile, the protesters made their way to the metro platform and boarded the metro.

This did not leave space for general and regular commuters. Pertaining to this, police were alerted about the situation. SR Nagar and Punjagutta police swung into action and headed to Ameerpet metro station immediately after receiving information about the protest.

Police detained 15 protesters among them and made space for the regular commuters. They obstructed their protest till LB Nagar metro station and brought down the protest under control and dispersed the protesters. 

