Man steals car of film producer Dil Raju’s kin, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a filmy style, a man identified as Mallela Sai Kumar stole a Porsche car belonging to Harshith Reddy, the son-in-law of film producer Dil Raju, from Dasapalla Hotel and started racing on the busy Jubilee Hills area before being nabbed by the police on Saturday.

A suspected drug addict, Sai Kumar dropped the names of high-profile people while being questioned by the police.

The 32-year-old was apprehended by the police after Harshith Reddy filed a case with the Jubilee Hills police station.

According to the police, Harshit who goes to the gym in Daspalla Hotel in Jubilee Hills parked his vehicle like every day, only that he forgot to take the keys this time. Sai Kumar who spotted the high-end car and the keys inside, he could not stop the temptation to zoom away in the luxurious car.

He headed towards Madhapur and while heading towards Banjara Hills, police who were tailing the location caught him at the TDP office traffic signal.

Sai Kumar, a Mass Communication graduate, moved to Bengaluru for work and was earning `1.5 lakh per month. He eventually got addicted to drugs and lost his job. With his addiction and job loss, he moved back to Hyderabad and the family sent him to a rehabilitation centre. Though he completed the period, he again got back to drug addiction. He was allegedly on drugs when he raced away in the Porsche.

Leavin the police bemused, he questioned them for nabbing him when he was in fact going to return the car to the owner.

Sai Kumar’s obsession with high-end cars is not new. He once fled away with one such car in Banjara Hills in the name of test drive and is charged for the incident. There are also cases against him in Uppal, LB Nagar and Vanasthalipuram police stations for being involved in petty fights.

