Telangana High Court imposes fine of Rs 10,000 on petitioner Mudimyala Prashant Bhaskar

HYDERABAD: Citing the need for petitioners to approach courts with “clean hands” when invoking Article 226 of the Constitution, Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court dismissed a petition filed by one Mudimyala Prashant Bhaskar for “distorting the truth and suppressing facts” in his plea and imposed costs of Rs 10,000 on him.

Mudimyala Bhaskar, a resident of Narsingi municipality, had challenged a Speaking Order issued by the municipality commissioner, directing him to remove an unauthorised construction and deviations within 15 days of receiving notice. Despite the Speaking Order referring to a show cause notice dated August 1, 2023, Bhaskar claimed that he had not received such a notice before the issuance of the impugned Speaking Order on September 20, 2023.

To verify Bhaskar’s claims, the court called upon the standing counsel representing the municipality to produce a copy of the show cause notice dated August 1, 2023, which was served on the petitioner on August 2, 2023. A copy of the show cause notice, duly acknowledged by Bhaskar, was presented to the court. However, Bhaskar’s counsel insisted that his client had not received the notice.

Responding to this claim, the court examined the signature on the vakalat and the show cause notice. Upon verification, it was found that the signatures on both documents were identical, leading to the conclusion that the show cause notice had indeed been received by Bhaskar himself.

