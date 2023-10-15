Thummala Nageswara Rao: People want to see Congress in power

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, who joined the Congress recently after being denied the ticket by the BRS to contest from Palair constituency, shared his plans, views and chances with B Satyanarayana Reddy on phone from New Delhi on Saturday.



From where do you wish to contest and what is the Congress high command’s stand?

I planned to contest from Palair but in today’s meeting with AICC leadership in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi asked me to contest from Khammam Assembly constituency.



How are your chances in Khammam and what are your plans?

There is a huge anti-incumbency wave against the BRS. People are also not happy with sitting MLA and minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Khammam has always been favourable to the Congress. Muslims as well as other Backward Class voters will back the Congress. Even people from my Kamma caste are not happy with the sitting MLA and they all will help me win.

Why have you compromised in allotment. You wanted Palair but they asked you to contest from Khammam?

In any party, the decision of the high command is final and all should heed it. Due to some equations and based on survey reports, the high command might have taken the decision, I think. Party high command might have felt that Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has better chances in Palair and me in Khammam. Party has survey reports and they know more than us.



How you are going to win in Khammam as you face a strong opponent in Puvvada Ajay Kumar, the sitting MLA?

Congress has a huge vote bank in Khammam. In fact, I have been away from Khammam for the last 10 years but people like me and they know what development I have done. Puvvada Ajay Kumar lost the faith of people. second-rung leaders of his own party are opposing him internally and when the time comes, they will work against him.



How many seats will the Congress win in erstwhile Khammam district?

No doubt we will win all 10 seats in both districts as people are waiting for the Congress to come to power. There is huge anti-incumbency against the ruling party and the people will ensure our candidates win with a huge majority.

