50,000-60,000 devotees expected to throng Basara temple

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The temple authorities at the Basara Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Nirmal district have made elaborate arrangements for the nine-day Navaratri celebrations. Executive officer V Vijaya Rama Rao said that the Navaratri celebrations at the temple commenced on Sunday and will continue until October 23.

On the auspicious day of Moola Nakshatram, a large number of devotees visited the temple to offer prayers and conduct the aksharabhyasam for their children. During the Navratri period, an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 devotees are expected to visit the temple, including people from Andhra Pradesh, bordering districts of Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. For their convenience, arrangements have been made, including well-organised queue lines and the distribution of milk and water to children.

The temple is located on the banks of River Godavari and is estimated to be constructed in the sixth century. Over the course of these nine days, the deity will be adorned in various forms, and the pujas will commence early in the morning.

