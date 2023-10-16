Bankrupt of ideas, KCR copied Congress’s six guarantees: TPCC chief Revanth

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged the BRS has copied the six guarantees announced by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and included them in its election manifesto. He claimed that the ruling party has given official endorsement that it is possible to implement the six guarantees of Congress.

“It’s like a competition between the bidders in the auction for the supply of arrack in the old days. KCR has fallen into an abyss while looking at our six guarantees. It is not just the State exchequer which is bankrupt, but also the ideas of the Chief Minister, who has been reduced to a parasite by copying Congress guarantees,” he said.Revanth was addressing a press conference along with AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre and PC Vishnunadh at his residence.

Pointing out the contradictions of the BRS leaders, Revanth said: “They questioned us how we can fulfil the promises we made, including giving domestic gas cylinder for Rs 500, providing Rs 15,000 for input subsidy, Rs 5 lakh for housing, Rs 10 lakh under health insurance. But they just announced a little more (benefits) than what we have already announced.”

Tearing into the BRS leadership, Revanth said that the ruling party didn’t even honour its previous poll promises but instead announced fresh schemes. He said that the people will not believe the BRS party and its leaders. He said that the Congress has not given “false promises” like the BRS did, and claimed they will implement all schemes if it is voted to power.

Taking objection to the BRS making allegations that money belonging to Congress is being seized in various places, Revanth said: “I challenge you KCR. Let’s seek votes without giving inducements such as money or liquor. Let’s take an oath at Telangana Martyrs Memorial, Gun Park, on October 17 at 12 pm,” he said.He also challenged the chief minister to pay salaries of the government employees on the first day of every month if the State is not bankrupt as claimed by the BRS leaders.

