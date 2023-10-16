BJP chalks out three-pronged strategy to capture power in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As election day nears, the BJP is believed to be chalking out a three-pronged strategy to play a key role in Telangana politics.

According to sources, the saffron party has divided the Assembly segments into three categories and devised three different plans to win a maximum number of seats.

The party will be focussing on 30 segments under its step ‘A’. These segments include Huzurabad, Dubbaka and Goshamahal, which are currently represented by the BJP MLAs in the Assembly. The plan is to go all out with its campaigning and election management with the main objective of winning at least 20 out of 30 seats. Senior leaders, including present and former MPs, MLAs and MLCs will be visiting these segments to campaign for the party.

The BJP will be concentrating on 30 other segments, where it secured significant vote share in the last elections, under its step ‘B’. In these segments, top leaders and prominent personalities will be launching a series of poll campaigns.

The party’s election management teams too would be visiting these constituencies. It will be looking into the factors that helped in giving a good fight to the BRS and Congress candidates in the previous elections and find ways to further improve its performance this time to win at least 10 to 15 seats.

The BJP’s step ‘C’ also focuses on 30 segments where, besides strengthening its traditional vote bank, it will also try to welcome on board dissident leaders from Congress and BRS. The party plans to field these leaders in segments where it has no strong leaders and tries to split votes so that it witnesses some electoral gains.

The party is also believed to be planning to provide some financial assistance to its candidates in order to help them carry out their campaigning without any drawbacks and win a good number of votes, which will augur well for both the individual candidates as well as the party in future elections.

The saffron party is hoping to play an important role in Telangana politics if a hung Assembly is in place after the upcoming elections as predicted by BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. It looks like the party has chalked out its three strategies to achieve that goal. If such a scenario emerges, it will be a game-changer for both the BJP as well as State politics.

