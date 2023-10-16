Home States Telangana

KCR fooling people with lofty promises: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti stated that after the AAP ministers who were jailed in the Delhi liquor policy case, Telangana’s number was next.

Published: 16th October 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture addresses the media at BJP party office at Nampally, Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Calling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a traitor, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy alleged that the BRS chief was deceiving the people just to come to power. “KCR is again trying to fool people by making lofty promises in his manifesto,” the BJP leader said.

Addressing the media at the BJP office here on Sunday, he said, “KCR claims to be increasing the wealth, but only debts, corruption, irregularities and arrogance have increased. The worst economic policy, dangerous power policy, the best liquor policy, the best irrigation commission policy, the best family corruption, selling government lands and cheating the people have been order of the day under the BRS rule,” he said.

Challenging the chief minister to put before the people how many manifesto assurances he has delivered since 2014, he suggested the former to look in the mirror and ask himself how many promises he fulfilled.

He wondered what happened to the promises of establishing super speciality hospitals in 24 districts, reopening of public sector undertakings, preventing drainage from entering the Musi river, establishing an NRI cell to address Gulf emigrants’ issues, Hyderabad-Warangal industrial corridor, establishing film and TV institute/academy in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 100 crore, establishing a new airport in the north of Hyderabad, among many other assurances given in the past.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti stated that after the AAP ministers who were jailed in the Delhi liquor policy case, Telangana’s number was next. She made the remarks while addressing a meeting of ‘Gangaputras’ (fishermen’s community) in Musheerabad and Amberpet constituencies on Sunday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP K Chandrasekhar Rao G Kishan ReddyBRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp