KCR fooling people with lofty promises: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Calling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a traitor, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy alleged that the BRS chief was deceiving the people just to come to power. “KCR is again trying to fool people by making lofty promises in his manifesto,” the BJP leader said.

Addressing the media at the BJP office here on Sunday, he said, “KCR claims to be increasing the wealth, but only debts, corruption, irregularities and arrogance have increased. The worst economic policy, dangerous power policy, the best liquor policy, the best irrigation commission policy, the best family corruption, selling government lands and cheating the people have been order of the day under the BRS rule,” he said.

Challenging the chief minister to put before the people how many manifesto assurances he has delivered since 2014, he suggested the former to look in the mirror and ask himself how many promises he fulfilled.

He wondered what happened to the promises of establishing super speciality hospitals in 24 districts, reopening of public sector undertakings, preventing drainage from entering the Musi river, establishing an NRI cell to address Gulf emigrants’ issues, Hyderabad-Warangal industrial corridor, establishing film and TV institute/academy in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 100 crore, establishing a new airport in the north of Hyderabad, among many other assurances given in the past.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti stated that after the AAP ministers who were jailed in the Delhi liquor policy case, Telangana’s number was next. She made the remarks while addressing a meeting of ‘Gangaputras’ (fishermen’s community) in Musheerabad and Amberpet constituencies on Sunday.

