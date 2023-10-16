KCR launches BRS’ poll campaign from Husnabad, slams Congress

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao urged the people of Telangana not to fall for the “lies spread by the Congress”.

He pointed out that the Grand Old Party, despite being in power at the Centre for over 50 years, failed to bring about significant change anywhere — be it on the streets or in the nation’s capital. “Now, they seek another chance to perform miracles,” he said.

Rao was speaking at the launch of BRS’ election campaign from the Husnabad constituency in Siddipet district on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, he wondered how different the situation would have been if the Congress had implemented a scheme like Dalit Bandhu 60 years ago. He emphasised that the persistent poverty among Dalits was due to a lack of sincerity in governance and inadequate policies.

“Some parties are asking you to give them a chance. But they were given 10 chances earlier. You (referring to the Congress) ruled for 60 years from here till New Delhi (from State to Centre). Even after 75 years of Independence, there is poverty in this country, which is disgraceful,” he said.

The chief minister highlighted that people faced difficulties with power supply during the Congress regime. “Uncertainty prevailed over when electricity would be available and when it would be cut off,” he added. He mentioned how transformers and water pumps used to frequently fail, but that’s no longer the case, and repair shops for water motors have closed down.

He credited the unity of the people in Telangana for fighting for and achieving a separate state. Stating that the BRS-led state government has worked to eliminate electricity supply problems, Rao said that due to the restoration of ponds under Mission Kakatiya, the underground water supply has increased, enabling farmers to cultivate using abundant electricity. He also highlighted the progress made in Telangana’s agriculture sector.

