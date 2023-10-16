KCR reminds voters of woes under Congress rule, sounds BRS poll bugle

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao urged the people of Telangana to not fall for the “lies spread by the Congress”. He pointed out that the grand old party, despite being in power at the Centre for over 50 years, failed to bring about significant change anywhere — be it the gullies (bylanes) or the nation’s capital, New Delhi. “Now, they seek another opportunity to perform miracles,” he quipped.

KCR launched the BRS’ election campaign from the Husnabad constituency in the Siddipet district on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, he wondered how different the situation would have been if the Congress had implemented a scheme like Dalit Bandhu 60 years ago. He emphasised that the persistent poverty among Dalits was due to a lack of sincerity in governance and inadequate policies.

“Some parties are asking you to give them an opportunity. But they were given 10 chances earlier. You people (referring to the Congress) ruled for 60 years from here till New Delhi (from State to Centre). Even after 75 years of Independence, there is poverty in this country, which is disgraceful,” he said.The chief minister highlighted that people faced difficulties with power supply during the Congress’ regime. “Uncertainty prevailed over when electricity would be available and when it would be cut off,” he added.

He mentioned how transformers and water pumps used to frequently fail, but that’s no longer the case, and repair shops for water motors have closed down.He credited the unity of the people in Telangana for fighting for and achieving a separate State. Stating that the BRS-led State government has worked to eliminate electricity supply problems, KCR said that due to the restoration of ponds under Mission Kakatiya, the underground water supply has increased, enabling farmers to cultivate using abundant electricity. He also highlighted the progress made in Telangana’s agriculture sector.

Despite transporting large quantities of grain for two months, the farmers’ fields remained abundant, and they could enjoy a satisfying meal and good sleep, the BRS president said. He also promised to offer Rs 16,000 under Rythu Bandhu if the BRS is elected to power once again.

He pointed out that there was once a severe water shortage in the Husnabad area, even after drilling boreholes up to 800 feet, but the landscape is now lush. He explained that repairing the Mahasamudram Gandi in Kavya Lakshmareddy’s constituency can increase the underground water levels in Husnabad. Additionally, Husnabad receives water from the Devadula and Thotapalli reservoirs. The transformation to greenery is evident everywhere, he remarked.

The chief minister acknowledged that the Gouravelli reservoir’s completion had been hindered due to opposition party leaders blocking its construction in the Husnabad constituency. He assured that the BRS-led government would complete the construction of the project within six months of coming to power. Furthermore, he also assured the crowd that the government would carry out road expansion from Siddipet to Elkaturthi, develop Kotha Kota temple in the constituency, complete the construction of the main canal of the Shanigaram project and repair dams after assuming power.

KCR expressed confidence that, as in the 2018 elections when the campaign commenced from Husnabad, they secured 80 seats, and this time, starting here, they aim to win between 95 to 105 seats. Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao, Husnabad MLA candidate V Satish Kumar and other dignitaries also participated in the event.

