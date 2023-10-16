LVPEI launches eye screening programme in Siddipet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) announced the launch of a community eye screening programme in Siddipet on Sunday. The initiative, which is a part of the partnership with Standard Chartered Bank, is expected to benefit over 500,000 people across 180 villages in 9 mandals within the Siddipet district over the next four years. The help from government health facilities is also ensured.

At the end of this project, the district will have a robust eye care infrastructure and well-trained staff providing sustainable eye care services. This is expected to reduce the current prevalence of blindness from around 2% to 0.3%. Named “Closing the gap,” the project is implemented through LVPEI’s Secondary Eye Care Centre, ‘Krishna Sindhura Eye Centre,’ in Siddipet.

The project’s primary objectives are to enhance the capacity of local resources available in both government and private sectors to provide high-quality eye care services. This includes engaging community eye health workers to effectively reach the local population and conducting a comprehensive door-to-door eye screening program to identify individuals with eye problems while also offering referrals and services to all those in need at primary and secondary-level eye care facilities within the district.For tertiary care services, the project has established connections with L V Prasad Eye Institute in Hyderabad, ensuring a holistic approach to eye care accessibility and quality.

