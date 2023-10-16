Home States Telangana

National pharma institute in Hyderabad to get research centre

Professor Dulal Panda, director, NIPER, expressed that the centre will be a nurturing ground for innovative ideas and sustainable solutions, shaping the future of pharmaceuticals.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research. (Photo | NIPER website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: New state-of-the-art laboratories and research facilities will be established at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) campus located in Hyderabad to facilitate comprehensive research for the development of sustainable and innovation-driven pharmaceuticals.

To be established under the new Dr Chigurupati Centre of Excellence in Innovative and Sustainable Pharmaceutical Development (CCE-ISPD), these facilities are a part of a memorandum of understanding signed with Granules India.

The centre will focus on crucial areas such as exploring plant-based excipients, advancements in polymer-free pharmaceutical formulations, innovative methods in producing directly compressible crystals, promotion of solvent-free pharmaceutical processes, and the development of resource-efficient and energy-efficient pharmaceutical products. The collaboration will feature joint research initiatives, ensuring a seamless flow of knowledge between the industry and academia. Granules India Ltd has committed support for the establishment and continuous operation of the research centre.

“Through this partnership with NIPER, we aim not just to make life saving medicines, but to make a difference. The CCE-ISPD is a testament to our dedication to sustainable pharmaceutical development, and we are enthusiastic about the transformative impact it will have on the industry and society,” said Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman and managing director of Granules India Ltd.

