Navaratri celebrations begin at Warangal’s Sri Bhadrakali temple

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Navaratri celebrations have begun at the historic Sri Bhadrakali temple in Warangal on Sunday. Priests at the temple performed special rituals after decorating Goddess Bhadrakali as Balatripura Sundari. Thousands of devotees, from all age groups, thronged the temple to offer prayers. The temple had made arrangements to handle the huge number of devotees.

The temple’s convenor, Ayita Gopinath, said that prasadams were distributed to over 5,000 devotees and anna prasadam (lunch) to about 6,000 people within the temple premises. A procession on Vrishabha Vahana Seva was carried out in the temple on Saturday evening.

Speaking to the media personnel, Bhadrakali temple’s chief priest, B Seshu, said that the celebrations will continue till October 24 and are scheduled to conclude with the Kalyanam of Bhadrakali and Bhadreshwara at the temple. On Monday, the goddess will be decorated as Annapoorna and on Tuesday as Gayathri Devi.

The goddess will be decorated as Mahalakshmi on Wednesday and as Rajarajeshwari (Lalitha) on Friday.

On Saturday, the goddess will be decorated as Sri Saraswathi Devi, on Sunday as Durga Devi and Monday as Mahishasuramardhini on Chaddula Batukamma which is the concluding day of the Bathukamma festivities.The kalyanam will take place on October 24.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

WARANGAL: Navaratri celebrations have begun at the historic Sri Bhadrakali temple in Warangal on Sunday. Priests at the temple performed special rituals after decorating Goddess Bhadrakali as Balatripura Sundari. Thousands of devotees, from all age groups, thronged the temple to offer prayers. The temple had made arrangements to handle the huge number of devotees. The temple’s convenor, Ayita Gopinath, said that prasadams were distributed to over 5,000 devotees and anna prasadam (lunch) to about 6,000 people within the temple premises. A procession on Vrishabha Vahana Seva was carried out in the temple on Saturday evening. Speaking to the media personnel, Bhadrakali temple’s chief priest, B Seshu, said that the celebrations will continue till October 24 and are scheduled to conclude with the Kalyanam of Bhadrakali and Bhadreshwara at the temple. On Monday, the goddess will be decorated as Annapoorna and on Tuesday as Gayathri Devi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The goddess will be decorated as Mahalakshmi on Wednesday and as Rajarajeshwari (Lalitha) on Friday. On Saturday, the goddess will be decorated as Sri Saraswathi Devi, on Sunday as Durga Devi and Monday as Mahishasuramardhini on Chaddula Batukamma which is the concluding day of the Bathukamma festivities.The kalyanam will take place on October 24. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp