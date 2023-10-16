Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP leader and former MLA Kunja Satyavathi dies of cardiac arrest

Published: 16th October 2023 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Former MLA Kunja Satyavathi.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: BJP state secretary and Bhadrachalam ST constituency former MLA Kunja Satyavathi died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital here in the State. 

The former MLA suffered severe chest pain late last night and was shifted to hospital. She was elected as an MLA in 2009 on a Congress ticket against CPM candidate Sunnam Rajaiah. She played a key role in completing many developmental works during her period.

The woman MLA contested in the 2014 elections Congress but was defeated by CPM candidate Sunnam Rajaiah. Later, she joined the BJP and unsuccessfully contested in 2018 election. 

With her demise, the BJP has to search for another candidate for the Bhadrachalam seat for the ensuing Assembly election. Satyavathi began her political journey with CPM. 

Former Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and others condoled the death of Satyavathi. 

