Telangana cop suspended for failing to handle protests over suicide

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Sandeep Shandilya suspended Chikkadapally inspector P Naresh for his inability to handle the protests related to the suicide of 23-year-old Marri Pravalika. The girl, hailing from Warangal, hanged herself in her hostel room at Ashok Nagar. The CP said the inspector made the mistake of opening the cell phone of the victim, instead of sending it to FSL. Naresh was also unprofessional in conducting ‘panchanama’.

When the news broke out, hundreds of students and other protesters gathered outside the hostel. The Chikkadpally police took action during the night and requested additional support from neighbouring police stations as the number of protesters continued to grow. Despite their efforts, the situation escalated.

Task Force personnel were called in to restore order, but their attempts were unsuccessful, resulting in injuries to two police officers. Authorities were not allowed to move the body for a postmortem examination by the protestors. Naresh faced suspension for failing to manage this situation and not following established procedures.

