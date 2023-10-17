'BRS manifesto will benefit one and all': Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday heaped praise on the BRS manifesto released by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, stating that the poor and downtrodden would benefit from it.

“I feel that this is a manifesto that would really benefit the people of Telangana who are suffering because of skyrocketing prices and wrong economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The manifesto has been prepared keeping in mind the economic factors and challenges the country is facing,” Owaisi said at a press conference.

He exuded confidence that KCR would once again lead the BRS to a hat-trick of election victories.

“The BRS government has delivered on the assurances it made to the people. There are no power problems in the state; people are receiving potable drinking water,” the MP said, pointing out that Hyderabad has been peaceful and there are no communal clashes and there is visible development across the State.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday heaped praise on the BRS manifesto released by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, stating that the poor and downtrodden would benefit from it. “I feel that this is a manifesto that would really benefit the people of Telangana who are suffering because of skyrocketing prices and wrong economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The manifesto has been prepared keeping in mind the economic factors and challenges the country is facing,” Owaisi said at a press conference. He exuded confidence that KCR would once again lead the BRS to a hat-trick of election victories.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The BRS government has delivered on the assurances it made to the people. There are no power problems in the state; people are receiving potable drinking water,” the MP said, pointing out that Hyderabad has been peaceful and there are no communal clashes and there is visible development across the State. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp