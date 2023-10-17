Congress BC leaders go into a huddle

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Congress released its first list of candidates, several former MPs, mostly BC leaders, held a meeting at TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi’s residence on Monday.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes after former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah’s exit from the grand old party. The prominent leaders, including Porike Balaram Naik, Sircilla Rajaiah, Suresh Shetkar and Ponnam Prabhakar, who attended the meeting were unhappy as their names were not included in the first list announced by the party on Sunday.

According to sources privy to the meeting, the leaders discussed about the party’s loyalists being denied tickets and also about the future course of action in case their names are not included in the second list too.

Disappointed ticket aspirants and their supporters stage a protest at Gandhi Bhavan | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, a leader asked: “How can they not allot ticket to Shabbir Ali despite the fact there are no other competitors in the Kamareddy segment.”

It may be mentioned here that the Congress allotted just 12 seats to BCs while it allotted 17 to Reddys.

Meanwhile, the party has suspended two leaders — Kuruva Vijay Kumar and Kaleem Baba — for burning the effigy of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and destroying the banners of party top leaders.

REVANTH LAUNCHES CONG POLL CAMPAIGN

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy kickstarted his party’s election campaign from Vikarabad on Monday. After making door-to-door visits to explain the party’s six guarantees, he addressed a public meeting during the day. Interacting with the local residents, Revanth explained that the Congress will ensure 24x7 free power supply to farmers. He also said that there will be no power charges for the poor whose consumption is below 200 units.

