Congressmen deserve to be dumped in Bay of Bengal: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

JANGAON: Reiterating that the Congress leaders deserve to be thrown into the Bay of Bengal for being ignorant about development taking place in Telangana, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao urged the people to think twice before casting their votes in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Jangaon on Monday, he said: “The Congress has no idea as to what good governance is. Because of this ignorance, there was no development in Telangana region during its rule.”

The BRS chief also urged the voters not to believe the promises being made by the Congress with regard to the Dharani portal. “If you trust them, corrupt VRAs, VROs, tehsildars and other fraudsters will return. The Congress is provoking tenant farmers. It is trying to mislead the society. There will be clashes between rivals. There will once again be trouble for genuine farmers and land owners,” he said.

While assuring the people that the government is committed to ensuring the welfare of the people, including implementation of KCR Bima for 93 lakh beneficiaries and supplying fine rice to ration card holders, he urged the voters not to panic during the elections and to think twice before exercising their franchise.

“The vote will change your future and that of the State. Your thumb is the most powerful decision-maker that sent Congress packing from the State. The BRS developed the State with good governance,” he said.

Stating that the Jangaon Assembly constituency used to witness frequent droughts during TDP and Congress rule, he said: “After the formation of Telangana, the BRS government developed the irrigation sector. Now every village gets water for the two crop cycles.”

Stating that Jangaon people suffered a lot before the formation of Telangana, he said: “The new district of Jangaon is developing fast. It has emerged as a growth corridor between Hyderabad and Warangal. The drinking water problem too has been solved in the district.”

“We are going to link the Mallannasagar to Tapaspally reservoir, which will further improve drinking water supply in the district,” he added.

The chief minister also promised to visit Jangaon district again after addressing a public meeting at Cherial in the coming days.

Ponnala joins BRS

During the Jangaon meeting, the CM welcomed former TPCC chief and minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah into the BRS. Speaking on the occasion, Ponnala alleged that there is discrimination against the BC leaders in the Congress.

Lauding KCR’s government for constructing reservoirs in Jangaon, he appealed to the people to ensure that the BRS scores a hat-trick of victories in the upcoming elections.

CM PROMISES IT HUB IN BHUVANAGIRI

Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri: Accusing the Congress of promoting anarchic forces in Bhuvanagiri in the past, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said that if grand old party is voted to power, brokers will once again rule the roost. Addressing the Bhuvanagiri Praja Asheervada meeting, he said that the BRS government will build the Bhavrapur reservoir after the upcoming elections. He also promised to set up a special IT hub and an industrial park in Bhuvanagiri. He predicted that BRS candidate P Shekhar Reddy would win the Bhongir seat with a majority of 50,000 votes.

