Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reminds voters of ‘special ties’ of BJP with Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BRS government of massive corruption, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday listed the benefits given to Telangana by the BJP-led Union government and Centre’s achievements during the last nine years.

Addressing public meetings in Huzurabad and Maheshwaram Assembly constituencies as part of the saffron party’s election campaign, Rajnath said: “Lakshmi doesn’t come to your home in car (BRS symbol) holding a hand (Congress symbol) but on a lotus (BJP symbol)”.

He said that in the previous elections, the people had cast their votes hoping for a party that considers the principle of “state first”, but ended up with a party that put “family first”.

Stating that BJP has a special connection with the people of Telangana, Rajnath recalled that the saffron party had won just two Lok Sabha seats in 1984 — one from Gujarat and the other from Telangana. He said that with the support and blessings of the people of Telangana, the BJP won as many as 302 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“We have a vision, mission and passion for the development of Telangana,” Rajnath said, claiming that it was during his tenure as BJP president that the party took the decision to support the demand of statehood for Telangana.

Criticising the K Chandrasekhar Rao government, he said the corruption of the BRS was being discussed in Delhi. “There is no smoke without fire. KCR has trampled upon progress in the State by looting its resources,” Rajnath said.

He also criticised the State government for the question paper leaks and accused it of not implementing its promises.

BJP State president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy warned the people of Maheshwaram constituency not to let the segment “fall into the hands of Majlis”. “KCR is conspiring to allow the Majlis to win this constituency,” he claimed.

He urged the people to vote for the BJP “to teach a lesson to (AIMIM leader) Akbaruddin Owaisi who said that he would wipe out Hindus if police kept quiet for 15 minutes”.

