Congress leaders and cadre remain hopeful that all the candidates will be finalised in the second list of announcements.

Grand old party hopes to make the right moves in Nizamabad

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The Congress is facing a tough time trying to field suitable candidates from each segment in the Nizamabad district so that victory is assured. 

According to sources, the party has decided to field senior leader Md Ali Shabbir from Nizamabad Urban instead of Kamareddy, raising eyebrows. 

The grand old party’s calculation is that Nizamabad Urban has about 42 per cent Muslims and the community may back Md Ali Shabbir. 

It’s another matter that Shabbir Ali had earlier contested from Kamareddy, from where Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting this election. 

K Madan Mohan Rao and Vaddepally Subash Reddy, both aspiring for the party ticket for the Yellareddy Assembly constituency, were asked to consider shifting to Banswada, a suggestion they are not willing to readily accept.

Senior politician Mandava Venkateshwara Rao is said to be amenable to joining the Congress, but he has expressed his reluctance to contest from any constituency except Nizamabad Rural. 

Congress leaders and cadre remain hopeful that all the candidates will be finalised in the second list of announcements.

