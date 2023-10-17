Home States Telangana

MEA official lauds EFLU courses for foreigners

The VC appreciated the services of the faculty in offering high quality, practical, and skill-based training to the international participants.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “The practical-based, intensive programmes, which are aimed at offering immersive teaching experience of the EFLU (English and Foreign Languages University) for the foreign participants are highly commendable,” said Abhilasha Joshi, additional secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Monday.

She was the chief guest at the inaugural of the Proficiency-cum-Professional Development Course for Teachers of English at the EFLU campus. “The government of India is funding generously to promote the global level training programme for the benefit of the participants from across the globe under its flagship programme titled Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC). We have also established a total of 20 centres of excellence across the globe,” the senior functionary of the MEA added.

Speaking on the occasion, EFLU vice-chancellor (VC) Prof E Suresh Kumar said that the university training programmes under the ITEC in collaboration with the MEA are aimed at achieving ‘global intelligibility’ by the participants. The university is striving to prepare global citizens with a futuristic vision as envisioned by the National Education Policy 2020, he added.

The VC appreciated the services of the faculty in offering high quality, practical, and skill-based training to the international participants. A total of 95 participants, representing around 20 countries from around the globe, are taking part in the Proficiency-cum-Professional Development Course for the teachers of English being held from October 16 to November 10 at the EFLU.

