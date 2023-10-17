Osmania Medical College students qualify for finals of Nobel quiz

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania Medical College won the qualifying round of the intercollegiate Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Quiz 2023. The winners, including Sayed Mohammad Hashmi, Hussain Ahmed and Sayed Abdul Mannan, will now represent the city at the national finals which will be held in New Delhi.

Alireza Javaheri, Counsellor, Political Affairs, Embassy of Sweden handed out the prizes to the winners. Over 45 teams participated in the quiz from various reputed colleges and technical institutes of the city and from nearby areas.

“2023 is a special year for us as we mark 75 years of Sweden-India diplomatic relations. The quiz is a great platform to celebrate the strong bond between Sweden and India. It is encouraging to see that the enthusiasm for the quiz remains high even though it has returned after 5 years,” Javaheri said.

While the latest event happened in Bengaluru, the qualifying rounds of the quiz competition were previously held in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai, with the grand finale scheduled for New Delhi. The national champions of the quiz competition will be rewarded with a weeklong journey to Sweden.

