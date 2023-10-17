Telangana High Court orders detailed probe into Congress war room raid, detentions

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged illegal detention of two Congress workers — Ishan Sharma and Sasank Tatineni — by the Assistant Superintendent of Police and the Circle Inspector, Cyber Crimes, Hyderabad on December 13, 2022, in what has come to be known as the “Congress war room” case.

A bench of Justice K Lakshman and Justice K Sujana was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Congress MP Mallu Ravi, seeking compensation of Rs 20 lakh each for the alleged illegal detention of the two party workers by the Cyber Crimes team.

The case pertains to the operations of the TPCC’s “War Room,” set up to strategise and promote the party in preparation for the 2023 Assembly elections. Numerous party workers and volunteers had been involved in various political management activities, including election surveys and digital media management.

In his petition, Mallu Ravi contended that on December 13, 2022, the ASP, Cyber Crimes, and his team unlawfully entered the Congress war room premises at around 10.45 pm and detained Sharma and Tatineni. When questioned, the police officers allegedly acted with aggression and also seized office equipment such as computers and hard disks, and took away the two detainees.

Cong workers have no criminal past: Petition

Following this incident, the petitioner approached the DGP to file a complaint. The DGP assured an inquiry and directed the respondents to release the detainees, but the detainees were not released. According to the petitioner, Sharma and Tatineni have no criminal records and were engaged in political activities for the Congress party.

In response to the habeas corpus petition, the Circle Inspector, Cyber Crimes, filed a counter affidavit, denying the allegations made by the petitioner. The Circle Inspector stated that they received a complaint on November 24, 2022, regarding a Facebook page called “Telangana Galam” which allegedly contained provocative and manipulated videos involving political figures, including the chief minister and other politicians. This was believed to disrupt the peace and security of society.

Subsequently, an investigation led to the identification of “Telangana Galam” as a Facebook page operated by Mindshare Pvt Ltd based in Madhapur. “With necessary permissions, a police team, accompanied by the circle inspector, reached the premises at 6.00 pm on December 13, 2022 and took the detainees into custody, seized computer equipment, laptops and mobile phones, but could not proceed with their investigation due to commotion at the location. As a result, they brought the detainees to the police station at 2.00 am on December 14, 2022, and issued notices under Section 41A of the Cr.PC to them at 10.00 am,” the counter affidavit said.

The bench raised questions about the timing of the detainees’ transfer to the police station and the need to bring them to the Circle Inspector’s office at 2 am on December 14, 2022. The police cited heavy commotion as the reason, but the court made it clear that it was not satisfied with the explanation.

FIGHT FOR JUSTICE

The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Congress MP Mallu Ravi, seeking compensation of Rs 20 lakh each for the alleged illegal detention of the 2 party workers by the Cyber Crimes team.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged illegal detention of two Congress workers — Ishan Sharma and Sasank Tatineni — by the Assistant Superintendent of Police and the Circle Inspector, Cyber Crimes, Hyderabad on December 13, 2022, in what has come to be known as the “Congress war room” case. A bench of Justice K Lakshman and Justice K Sujana was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Congress MP Mallu Ravi, seeking compensation of Rs 20 lakh each for the alleged illegal detention of the two party workers by the Cyber Crimes team. The case pertains to the operations of the TPCC’s “War Room,” set up to strategise and promote the party in preparation for the 2023 Assembly elections. Numerous party workers and volunteers had been involved in various political management activities, including election surveys and digital media management.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In his petition, Mallu Ravi contended that on December 13, 2022, the ASP, Cyber Crimes, and his team unlawfully entered the Congress war room premises at around 10.45 pm and detained Sharma and Tatineni. When questioned, the police officers allegedly acted with aggression and also seized office equipment such as computers and hard disks, and took away the two detainees. Cong workers have no criminal past: Petition Following this incident, the petitioner approached the DGP to file a complaint. The DGP assured an inquiry and directed the respondents to release the detainees, but the detainees were not released. According to the petitioner, Sharma and Tatineni have no criminal records and were engaged in political activities for the Congress party. In response to the habeas corpus petition, the Circle Inspector, Cyber Crimes, filed a counter affidavit, denying the allegations made by the petitioner. The Circle Inspector stated that they received a complaint on November 24, 2022, regarding a Facebook page called “Telangana Galam” which allegedly contained provocative and manipulated videos involving political figures, including the chief minister and other politicians. This was believed to disrupt the peace and security of society. Subsequently, an investigation led to the identification of “Telangana Galam” as a Facebook page operated by Mindshare Pvt Ltd based in Madhapur. “With necessary permissions, a police team, accompanied by the circle inspector, reached the premises at 6.00 pm on December 13, 2022 and took the detainees into custody, seized computer equipment, laptops and mobile phones, but could not proceed with their investigation due to commotion at the location. As a result, they brought the detainees to the police station at 2.00 am on December 14, 2022, and issued notices under Section 41A of the Cr.PC to them at 10.00 am,” the counter affidavit said. The bench raised questions about the timing of the detainees’ transfer to the police station and the need to bring them to the Circle Inspector’s office at 2 am on December 14, 2022. The police cited heavy commotion as the reason, but the court made it clear that it was not satisfied with the explanation. FIGHT FOR JUSTICE The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Congress MP Mallu Ravi, seeking compensation of Rs 20 lakh each for the alleged illegal detention of the 2 party workers by the Cyber Crimes team. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp