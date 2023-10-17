Telugu Desam Party to contest 87 seats, to announce list soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will contest 87 seats in the ensuing Assembly elections. Party’s State president Kasani Gnaneswar announced the party’s decision at a news conference here on Monday.

He said that the party will announce its candidates very soon. The first list will have names of 30 candidates. Kasani also said that the party is conducting a survey on the prospects of candidates before finalising the second list. The manifesto of the party will be released along with the second list, he said.

He also that the TDP will enter into an electoral alliance with Jana Sena in Telangana. There will be more clarity on the alliance after party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu comes out of judicial custody.

Kasani said that he had met Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram jail and discussed Telangana elections and likely alliance with the Jana Sena. He expected that a few TDP senior leaders are likely to fix a meeting with Jana Sena to seal the alliance deal.

He announced that MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna will campaign for the TDP in Telangana.

Jana Sena has already announced that it would contest in 32 Assembly segments in the upcoming Assembly elections.

