Transco CMD says ‘jealous’ IAS officers not releasing funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao on Monday dropped a bombshell that he was facing financial problems to purchase power from energy exchanges in order to provide quality and uninterrupted power supply to consumers. He blamed some IAS officers who were ‘jealous’ of the progress achieved by the power utility for not releasing the funds.

Prabhakar Rao even said that when he wanted to bring it to the notice of CM Chandrasekhar Rao, he could not get his appointment as the latter was ‘busy’.

He disclosed this at a meeting after inaugurating the Officers Union building here on Monday. “IAS officers are jealous of the achievements made by the power utility. Telangana is number one in per capita power consumption. With 2,126 units of average per capita consumption, TS is 70 per cent higher than the national average.”

“However, some IAS officers could not digest this. Even after CM’s orders, they are not releasing funds. I am requesting them with folded hands not to obstruct further development. I wanted to bring the attitude of the IAS officers to the notice of the chief minister. As the CM is busy, I could not get his appointment,” Prabhakar Rao said.

‘We are not beggars’

Sources in the energy department said that the state was currently purchasing around 50 to 70 million units every day. Depending on the day’s demand, the power utility has to purchase power by spending Rs 50 crore to up to Rs 70 crore every day. When the Finance department did not release the funds in time, the power utility would face problems in purchasing power from the exchange, which may affect the supply of 24X7 power and also quality power to customers.

This year, the power utility faced a shortage in October, as the hydel generation was not up to the mark. As there were no inflows into Srisailam till date this year, the hydel generation was very low and the power utility was buying power from the exchange, an official said while explaining the non-cooperation from the IAS officers. “We are not beggars. we are seeking funds to provide quality power to consumers,” an official said.

