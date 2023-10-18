Home States Telangana

Akula Lalitha quits BRS; set to join Congress at K Kavitha’s behest, claims Dharmapuri Arvind

The MP, however, said that the saffron party will field a strong candidate to win the Nizamabad Urban seat.

Published: 18th October 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

BRS Member of Legislative Council K Kavitha

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/HYDERABAD: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Tuesday alleged that BRS Member of Legislative Council K Kavitha is conspiring to send former MLC Akula Lalitha to the Congress so that she can contest from Nizamabad Urban Assembly constituency on the grand old party’s ticket. The MP, however, said that the saffron party will field a strong candidate to win the Nizamabad Urban seat. On Monday, Akula Lalitha quit as the State Women’s Finance Corporation chairperson and also resigned from the BRS.

Addressing a booth-level party activists meeting, Arvind claimed that Kavitha has business dealings with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and to protect her interests she directed Lalitha to join the Congress. “A few years ago, the Congress leadership decided to allot an MLC ticket to my father Srinivas. At that time, Lalitha was trying for an MLC ticket. Srinivas helped Lalitha grow in the Congress but she cheated him and got an MLC ticket. Now she is trying for a ticket, which the Congress decided to allot to D Sanjay,” he said and urged Munnuru Kapu community not to believe “cheater” Lalitha. BJP district committee president Baswapuram Laxmi Narasaiah, State committee Dhanpal Suryanarayana Guptha and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Outdated mindset, says Kavitha

Reacting to Arvind’s remarks, Kavitha said that he has “no culture”. “The BRS is trying to bring more women into politics. But the comments made by the BJP MP would discourage them,” she said. “It’s time to challenge outdated mindsets! Nizamabad MP’s rhetoric is a setback to women in politics, while we strive for inclusion!” Kavitha posted on X platform.

