BSP promises washing machines for women, ryots

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which believes that the weaker sections who comprise 99 per cent of the population should get an opportunity to rule the State, has included a slew of promises in its election manifesto. The manifesto, which was released by the party’s State president RS Praveen Kumar on Tuesday, mainly focuses on farmers' and students' needs, public health and employment as well as creating future leaders.

While releasing the party’s manifesto, BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar said that if voted to power, his party would make Rs 25,000 crore budgetary allocation for public health. The party also promised to provide interest-free crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh, Rs 10,000 investment support per acre and green cards to farmers, and also deliver seeds and fertilisers free of cost at their doorsteps. It also assured to purchase paddy from the ryots, offering Rs 3,000 per quintal.

The State BSP chief also said that his party would change Medak to Gaddar district and also establish Gaddar Freedom University. Interestingly, most schemes announced by the BSP are named after Telangana leaders and icons, including Chakali Ilamma and Gaddar.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which believes that the weaker sections who comprise 99 per cent of the population should get an opportunity to rule the State, has included a slew of promises in its election manifesto. The manifesto, which was released by the party’s State president RS Praveen Kumar on Tuesday, mainly focuses on farmers' and students' needs, public health and employment as well as creating future leaders. While releasing the party’s manifesto, BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar said that if voted to power, his party would make Rs 25,000 crore budgetary allocation for public health. The party also promised to provide interest-free crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh, Rs 10,000 investment support per acre and green cards to farmers, and also deliver seeds and fertilisers free of cost at their doorsteps. It also assured to purchase paddy from the ryots, offering Rs 3,000 per quintal. The State BSP chief also said that his party would change Medak to Gaddar district and also establish Gaddar Freedom University. Interestingly, most schemes announced by the BSP are named after Telangana leaders and icons, including Chakali Ilamma and Gaddar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp