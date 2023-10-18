Crunchy deets

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

Ironic twist to Revanth’s challenge to KCR

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Tuesday took a jibe at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not accepting his challenge to take an oath at the Martyrs Memorial that he will not use money and liquor to influence voters in the coming elections. In an ironical twist, two Congress leaders, Kuruva Vikay Kumar from Gadwal and Ragidi Lakshma Reddy from Uppal asked the TPCC chief to swear by the Bhagyalakshmi temple deity at Charminar that he did not take money to allot tickets to party candidates. The two leaders are angry with Revanth for not getting party tickets.

Why did Gangula invoke Telangana sentiment?

Though TRS has undergone a name change to appeal to national electorate, its leaders do not shy away from invoking the Telangana sentiment. For reasons not known, minister Gangula Kamalakar said that if people voted for the BJP and the Congress the two parties would conspire to merge Telangana with Andhra Pradesh. This sweeping statement makes one wonder what is cooking in Karimnagar, the minister’s constituency. The is idea is far-fetched as it has been almost 10 years since the birth of Telangana. Is Gangula Kamalakar on a slippery slope?

Sridhar scuttles Revanth plan

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy allegedly manipulated the election campaign itinerary of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka to cover all the constituencies of his favourite candidates but that of Manthani being represented by D Sridhar Babu. Sridhar Babu, a four-time MLA and AICC secretary, used his influence with the party high command in Delhi and got his constituency included in the campaign tour of the two top party leaders.

