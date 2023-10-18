'Do not drag my family into politics': Pravalika’s mother

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Marri Vijaya, mother of Marri Pravalika, who ended her life recently in her hostel room in Ashoknagar, Hyderabad, has blamed Shivaram for her daughter’s death and demanded that the State government take steps to punish him. In a video message posted on social media on Tuesday, Vijaya along with her son Pranay appealed to political parties not to drag her family into politics. “My daughter hanged herself in her hostel room in Hyderabad unable to bear the harassment from Shivaram.”

The video went viral and when local politicians tried to contact the parents, they were not available. They live in Bikkajipally in Duggondi Mandal in Warangal district. According to the sources, BJP State president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy cancelled his plan to visit Bikkajipally after coming to know that Pravalika’s parents were not in the village as they had gone to Hyderabad to meet police officials.

Demand for death sentence

Vijaya further said that Pravalika and her son Pranay had been staying in separate hostels in Hyderabad for two years preparing for competitive exams. She stated that Shivaram harassed her daughter and drove her to suicide. She appealed to the State government to arrest Shivaram and ensure that he gets the death sentence.

Demanding stringent punishment for Shivaram, Pranay said that his sister was introduced to Shivaram by her friend. “We stayed in separate hostels in the same locality in Hyderabad and used to meet three-four times a week. My sister suffered a lot because of Shivaram, who forced her to speak to him in front of other hostelmates. Shivaram would call Pravalika from unknown numbers.”

"Additionally, she suffered silently as she was scared to inform me or our parents about Shivaram’s harassment. With no option, my sister ended her life by hanging herself in the hostel room," said Pranay.

