Ignoring my challenge proves KCR intends to buy votes, says Revanth Reddy

Inviting her to LB Stadium on December 9, where he said that a Congress government would be sworn in, Revanth promised her a job.

Published: 18th October 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC President A Revanth Reddy with physically challenged Rajini at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not accepted his challenge to take an oath at the Martyrs Memorial in Gun Park on Tuesday that he will not use money and liquor to influence voters, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the BRS has a history of coercing voters with bribes in cash and kind.

After issuing the challenge on Monday, Revanth reached Gun Park at 1 pm on Tuesday, only to be taken into custody and shifted to Gandhi Bhavan. The police informed the TPCC chief that prior permission was required from the returning officer for his “programme”.

Accusing BRS and BJP of competing in election spending, he said that the two parties spent from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per vote during the Huzurabad and Munugode byelections. Meanwhile, Rajini, a ‘person of short stature’, met Revanth at Gandhi Bhavan and told him that despite her completing PG, she was unable to get a job. Inviting her to LB Stadium on December 9, where he said that a Congress government would be sworn in, Revanth promised her a job.

K Chandrasekhar Rao A Revanth Reddy TPCC BRS

