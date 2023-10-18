Piyush Goyal calls BRS a 100 per cent failed govt, accuses it of corruption

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal on Tuesday called the BRS government a ‘100 per cent failed government,’ adding that the BRS’ rule has become a symbol of corruption, family rule and appeasement politics.

Addressing the party workers and leaders in Yousufguda, representing the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency, Piyush Goyal said that though the Centre has spent the last nine and a half years transforming the country from being one of the ‘fragile five’ economies in the world to the fifth largest

economy, the State government has never joined them in the journey by not implementing central schemes in the state.

He accused the BRS government of extending only one scheme (Rythu Bandhu) to farmers and expecting them to support “KCR, KTR and Kavitha” who he said, were corrupt leaders.He also said that the State government has accumulated debts to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh crore, despite Telangana being a small state with less population. The budget given to the state was being spent only to repay loans, and interests, and to pay salaries, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal on Tuesday called the BRS government a ‘100 per cent failed government,’ adding that the BRS’ rule has become a symbol of corruption, family rule and appeasement politics. Addressing the party workers and leaders in Yousufguda, representing the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency, Piyush Goyal said that though the Centre has spent the last nine and a half years transforming the country from being one of the ‘fragile five’ economies in the world to the fifth largest economy, the State government has never joined them in the journey by not implementing central schemes in the state. He accused the BRS government of extending only one scheme (Rythu Bandhu) to farmers and expecting them to support “KCR, KTR and Kavitha” who he said, were corrupt leaders.He also said that the State government has accumulated debts to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh crore, despite Telangana being a small state with less population. The budget given to the state was being spent only to repay loans, and interests, and to pay salaries, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp