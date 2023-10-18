Home States Telangana

Piyush Goyal calls BRS a 100 per cent failed govt, accuses it of corruption

The budget given to the state was being spent only to repay loans, and interests, and to pay salaries, he said.

Published: 18th October 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal on Tuesday called the BRS government a ‘100 per cent failed government,’ adding that the BRS’ rule has become a symbol of corruption, family rule and appeasement politics.

Addressing the party workers and leaders in Yousufguda, representing the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency, Piyush Goyal said that though the Centre has spent the last nine and a half years transforming the country from being one of the ‘fragile five’ economies in the world to the fifth largest
economy, the State government has never joined them in the journey by not implementing central schemes in the state.

He accused the BRS government of extending only one scheme (Rythu Bandhu) to farmers and expecting them to support “KCR, KTR and Kavitha” who he said, were corrupt leaders.He also said that the State government has accumulated debts to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh crore, despite Telangana being a small state with less population. The budget given to the state was being spent only to repay loans, and interests, and to pay salaries, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal BRS government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp