Telangana High Court refuses interim order on regularisation of lecturers

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, on Tuesday declined to grant an interim order in a writ petition filed by V Praveen Kumar and 15 others. The petition challenged Government Order (GO) 16, dated February 26, 2016, through which the State government amended the Telangana (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalisation of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure) Act, 1994, by inserting Section 10A, which allowed the State government to regularise the services of contract lecturers.

The petitioners argued that the move by the government to regularise what they deemed to be illegal appointments made on a contract basis was arbitrary, illegal, unjust and in violation of the object and provisions of the 1994 Act, as well as Articles 14, 16, and 21 of the Constitution of India. They also contended that this regularisation was contrary to the legal precedents set by the Supreme Court.

Counsel representing the petitioners told the court that there were approximately 6,200 vacant posts, out of which 5,540 lecturer positions in junior, degree and vocational colleges had been regularised without conducting a proper selection process, stating that they believed it was in contravention of a Presidential Order.

Advocate General BS Prasad defended the regularisation stating that the government had been utilising the services of these contract lecturers in various government colleges. Citing their long-standing service, the government regularised their roles through GO 16 and Section 10A. He asserted that the government had the legal right to regularise the services of these contract lecturers. The court allowed three weeks for the State government to file a counter in the matter.

