Won’t compromise on Dalit Bandhu, vows K Chandrasekhar Rao

SIDDIPET / RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Stating that there would be no compromise until the Dalit Bandhu scheme was implemented for every Dalit family in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Congress has a long history of neglecting certain communities.

“There is no question of stopping this scheme (Dalit Bandhu). However, the life of Dalits cannot be changed in a single day. But I promise you, this scheme will be applied to every Dalit family in the State in a phased manner,” KCR told an election meeting in Siddipet. Criticising the Congress for its long history of neglecting certain communities, he reiterated his commitment to uplift Dalit communities.

Stating that Siddipet not only gave him knowledge and political life but stood by him when he resigned from the TDP to fight for a separate Telangana state, KCR said: “I can never repay my debt to Siddipet.”

He hailed the support of Siddipet during the separate Telangana movement and said the idea of implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme had its roots there.

In Sircilla, KCR said that the Dharani portal was conceived by the government to empower farmers and has helped raise land prices across the State, including in Adilabad district. He alleged that the Congress was bent upon scrapping it as it was an obstacle to its corruption.

Addressing another public meeting in Sircilla, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao cautioned the gathering that the Congress will deprive farmers of their land rights and cause them unbearable hardships if voted to power. “Congress leaders say that they will dump Dharani into the Bay of Bengal. You, the people, know well who to dump into the Bay of Bengal,” KCR thundered.

Addressing the Vijaya Shankaravamme public meeting along with IT Minister KT Rama Rao, he highlighted the security measures implemented by the BRS government, including the use of biometrics, to safeguard land records.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with other BRS leaders, takes a

tea break at a dhaba on his way back to Hyderabad from Siddipet on Tuesday

Stating that it was only in Telangana that free power to farmers was being supplied 24x7, KCR also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home State of Gujarat, stating that it remained in darkness for most of the night. He warned that if Congress came to power, it would cut the power supply to the irrigation sector to merely three hours a day. He accused the Opposition of even playing politics over Bathukamma sarees and creating controversies.

Addressing the gathering, Rama Rao expressed gratitude to the people of Sircilla for cooperating in the development of the town and requested their continued support so that he could keep serving them.

In Siddipet, the chief minister also praised the development efforts led by Finance Minister T Harish Rao and highlighted the growth in Siddipet, including the presence of a medical college, trains, Godavari waters, IT infrastructure, and industrial projects.

He called for an airport to be established in Siddipet and urged the people to ensure a mammoth victory for Harish Rao. Praising Harish Rao’s dedication to public service, KCR said: “I have given you a six-foot bullet (Harish Rao) and he has worked for you beyond my expectations, without betraying my trust.”

Harish Rao pledged continued service to the chief minister and the people of Siddipet.

