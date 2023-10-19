Congress banks on sentiment to regain its past glory in Telangana

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The current leadership of the State Congress seems to be following in the footsteps of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy in launching their election campaign from a constituency where a woman leader plays a significant role.

Rajasekhara Reddy invoked ‘Chevella chellamma’ sentiment while launching his padayatra and successful poll campaign in 2004 from a segment where Sabitha Indra Reddy hails from. Now, the State unit of the Congress appears to be banking on ‘Mulugu Seethakka’ sentiment as the party started its Vijayabheri bus yatra and poll campaign from Mulugu, which sitting MLA Dansari Anasuya represents in the Assembly.

It may be mentioned here that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy also launched his much-publicised padayatra from the same constituency.

While launching his election campaign, late Rajasekhara Reddy referred to Sabitha Indra Reddy as Chevella chellamma (younger sister) and went on to complete his padayatra before winning the elections to form the government.

After the 2018 Assembly elections, Sabitha Indra Reddy switched her allegiance to the ruling BRS. Revanth Reddy has now found this new Mulugu sentiment and started his successful ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra’ from the segment represented by Seethakka.

In the realm of electoral politics, political parties are known to meticulously adhere to their established sentiments, considering them as auspicious omens. The Congress, announcing its candidates for the upcoming elections, adhered to the ‘Pitru paksha’ sentiment. The candidates were not unveiled until the conclusion of Amavasya.By adopting such sentimental strategies, the Congress aims to regain its past glory.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The current leadership of the State Congress seems to be following in the footsteps of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy in launching their election campaign from a constituency where a woman leader plays a significant role. Rajasekhara Reddy invoked ‘Chevella chellamma’ sentiment while launching his padayatra and successful poll campaign in 2004 from a segment where Sabitha Indra Reddy hails from. Now, the State unit of the Congress appears to be banking on ‘Mulugu Seethakka’ sentiment as the party started its Vijayabheri bus yatra and poll campaign from Mulugu, which sitting MLA Dansari Anasuya represents in the Assembly. It may be mentioned here that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy also launched his much-publicised padayatra from the same constituency. While launching his election campaign, late Rajasekhara Reddy referred to Sabitha Indra Reddy as Chevella chellamma (younger sister) and went on to complete his padayatra before winning the elections to form the government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the 2018 Assembly elections, Sabitha Indra Reddy switched her allegiance to the ruling BRS. Revanth Reddy has now found this new Mulugu sentiment and started his successful ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra’ from the segment represented by Seethakka. In the realm of electoral politics, political parties are known to meticulously adhere to their established sentiments, considering them as auspicious omens. The Congress, announcing its candidates for the upcoming elections, adhered to the ‘Pitru paksha’ sentiment. The candidates were not unveiled until the conclusion of Amavasya.By adopting such sentimental strategies, the Congress aims to regain its past glory. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp