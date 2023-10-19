 Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka guarantee welfare of Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi launched the party’s election campaign from Mulugu in the erstwhile Warangal district on Wednesday, with a clarion call to the people to choose between ‘Dorala Telangana and Prajala Telangana’ — feudal landlords (BRS) and common people (Congress).

The duo hit the election trail after taking blessings at the Ramappa Shiva Temple, in an apparent move to checkmate the BJP’s “communal” rhetoric. From the temple, the siblings proceeded to the venue of their public meeting in a bus yatra where they sought to explain how Congress gave Telangana by considering the aspirations of people while jeopardising the future of the party. They said that no other party would have done so against its interest. “Well aware that the decision will damage the party, Congress and Soniamma gave Telangana,” they said, adding that the decision (of bifurcation) was taken for the future of the people.

They also said that the control and remote control of the BRS government was in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Addressing the impressive gathering first, Priyanka struck a chord with the people, touching upon several issues ranging from the recent suicide of Pravalika to the alleged woes of farmers and women.

“A girl has committed suicide, and the State government is alleging that she hasn’t even applied (for a job). On top of not giving employment or understanding the agony of youth, the current dispensation is pointing their fingers at the victim,” she said.

Priyanka appealed to the people to introspect whether their lives have been changed for the better under the current dispensation and whether the Congress implemented its guarantees in the States where it is in power.

Stating that Congress has a comprehensive roadmap and vision for Telangana, Priyanka explained the six guarantees of the Congress while appealing to the people to vote for the future of the children, for employment, and for social justice.

“You have seen a dream of Telangana development, creation of employment, and ensuring social justice. You believed in your dream. You thought the TRS (now BRS) would fulfil the dream. You had a ray of hope that your lives would be transformed in the lines envisioned by Phule, Ambedkar, and Komaram Bheem. However, the dream has remained unfulfilled,” she said.

BRS, BJP are the same: Rahul

In his speech, Rahul tore into the BJP-led Union government and the BRS government in the State. Citing instances of the BRS extending support to the Bills introduced by the BJP in Parliament, he said that a vote for the pink party will translate into a vote for the saffron party.

Stating that the Congress has an ideological fight with the BJP, Rahul said that the saffron party knows well that the Congress will not compromise, and that is why its leaders are controlling KCR. “Whenever they want support from KCR, they do “a little bit of tightening” and get what they want,” he alleged.

“BRS acts as per the wishes of the BJP, be it Kisan Bill or GST,” Rahul said. He accused the three parties — BJP, BRS and AIMIM — of working collectively to try and defeat the Congress.Stating that the Congress has an ideological fight with the BJP, Rahul said that the saffron party knows well that the Congress will not compromise, and that is why its leaders are controlling KCR. “Whenever they want support from KCR, they do “a little bit of tightening” and get what they want,” he alleged.

“The BJP government filed 24 cases against me. They disqualified my Parliament membership. They evicted me from my house. Opposition leaders are facing CBI, ED and I-T cases, but there is no case against your CM,” Rahul pointed out.

Where are the varsities,asks Priyanka

Earlier in the public meeting, Priyanka lambasted the BRS government for not creating universities, and not recruiting teaching and non-teaching faculty in prestigious universities like Osmania University.

“If there are any universities in the State, they are private universities,” she ridiculed.

She also questioned if the Prime Minister has constructed Tribal University and Horticulture University as promised.

Bitterly criticising the BRS government, Priyanka alleged that it was an amalgamation of land, sand, wine and mine mafia and was looting the state in all possible ways.

‘Never seen a more beautiful temple’

Rahul and Priyanka hailed the architecture of the temple stating that perhaps they haven’t seen such a beautiful temple across the country. They have also promised to declare ‘Sammakka Sarakka Jatara’ to be a national festival after coming to power at the Centre.

