Congress responsible for all of Telangana’s ills, says KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that voting for the Congress would be disastrous for Telangana, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday held the grand old party responsible for all the ills the State faces.

Addressing election meetings in Jadcherla and Medchal districts, KCR urged the people not to trust the Congress. “The Congress destroyed Telangana. The Congress made us go to Bombay to work as labourers. Congress leaders are again coming here and giving assurances. When we started the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Congress leaders filed cases and obstructed the construction of the project. But finally, Dharma and justice won. We got all the approvals and the reservoirs of Palamuru-Rangareddy will be operationalised in the next three to four months,” the BRS supremo said.

“We did a lot of research on how to utilise Krishna waters. We are claiming our share of water from Srisailam and using it for the Palamuru lift scheme. Congress chief ministers and useless MLAs did not even talk about shifting water from the Jurala project. It is unfortunate that Congress leaders from the same district opposed the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift scheme,” KCR alleged.

BRS supremo recalled that while the Congress proposed to lift Krishna waters from Jurala, he changed it to Srisailam. “Congress leaders were unaware of the water availability at Jurala. The BRS government claimed the right over Srisailam,” the chief minister said.

He called upon the people to think over who ordered the police to open fire on people fighting for a separate state and who tortured the people of Telangana for 50 years. “If the State once again goes into the hands of Congress, power outages will restart. Already, the Karnataka Congress, which assured 10 hours of power to the farm sector, declared today that it would provide power for just five hours. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy already announced that farmers need not require power for more than three hours,” KCR said, and asked the public whether they wanted three-hour power supply or 24X7 power supply.

All those at the meeting raised their hands in favour of 24X7 power supply.“If the Congress is voted power, it would stop implementing Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu and other schemes and the industries would face power cuts,” the BRS supremo alleged.

He reminded the public of former chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy’s statement on the floor of the Assembly that he would not give a single rupee for the development of Telangana. “At that time, no Congress MLA questioned Kiran Kumar Reddy,” KCR said.He said that Congress committed a mistake in 1956 and the result was that Telangana suffered a lot for 58 years.

